One of the best Jumpman sneakers ever would have to be the Air Jordan 1 Low. Although it may not be as popular as the Jordan 1 High OG, it remains a classic. Overall, this is due to the fact that the shoe takes the aesthetics of the OG Jordan 1, and blends them into a low-top silhouette. This is a fantastic recipe for success that fans have appreciated for years. Although some may feel like the Jordan 1 Low has run its course, it would be a mistake to think that. Instead, the shoe remains an icon with tons of amazing colorways.

Throughout 2023, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of fantastic Air Jordan 1 Low offerings. We have been reporting on many of these shoes, and it has been great to see the variety that continues to be developed. However, one future release seems to stand above the rest. Of course, we are talking about the Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe.” “Black Toe” is an iconic Jordan 1 aesthetic, regardless of high, mid, or low top. Below, you can see some images of the shoe.

"Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low

Firstly, the sneaker comes through with a white leather base. Subsequently, we get black leather overlays that bring the shoe into the “Black Toe” aesthetic. Lastly, red is placed on the laces, the back heel, and the outsole. Overall, these elements come together to create a shoe that feels like a truly iconic proposition. You truly cannot go wrong here.

In a new report from the sneaker insider @brandon1an, it was revealed that this shoe is no longer going to drop on July 28th. Instead, it is rumored for an August 4th release. That is exactly one week later. However, there is no confirmed release date from the likes of Jordan Brand. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

