Looking for some black and blue Air Jordans to purchase right now? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 black and blue Air Jordans that you can purchase, right now, on Stadium Goods. Black and blue has been a combination that Jordan Brand has utilized on a multitude of different silhouettes. It’s an elegant colorway that can fit right into almost any outfit. Prepare to level up your sneaker game with these sneakers.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue”

First up we’ve got a Jordan 1 High OG, one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes. This pair features a gray rubber outsole and a clean white midsole. The upper features white leather with blue and gray leather overlays. This sneaker bears its colorway very well and can pair well with just about any outfit. Finally, these sneakers are available for purchase right now, so take advantage. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 14 “Laney”

The Jordan 14 is actually inspired by the Ferrari 550 Maranello, per Jordan’s request. This pair of black and blue Air Jordans features a black rubber sole and a blue synthetic nubuck upper. The colorway, which is based on Jordan’s high school basketball team, features yellow accents on the toebox, heel, and tongue. This pair is available to buy, right now, so act now before they’re all gone. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 High WMNS “Tie-Dye”

Next up, we’ve got a women’s pair of black and blue Air Jordans. This pair is definitely a different pair in terms of colorway. The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black and white leather base. The sneaker gets its color from its tie-dye blue leather overlays which create an interesting visual. Overall, this sneaker is a great pair of women’s Air Jordans for any occasion. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 6 Retro “UNC”

The Air Jordan 6 is an incredibly popular Jordan silhouette and this pair comes in the popular “UNC” colorway. Inspired by his alma mater UNC, this pair of black and blue Air Jordans is clean and colorful. An icy blue sole and white/black midsole start the sneaker. The upper features light blue and white leather overlays with black accents all over the sneakers. This iconic pair is available to buy now, but it might not be for long. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 12 “Royal”

Finally, our last pair of black and blue Air Jordans is the Jordan 12 “Royal.” This classic pair features a truly two-tone colorway, and black and blue are the only colors found. The sneaker features a black leather upper with suede overlays in Game Royal. This pair is an iconic sneaker and holds a lot of Michael Jordan history with it. If you love the Jordan 12 and love the “Royal” colorway, you can purchase this pair today. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Jordans are your favorites, in the comments section below.