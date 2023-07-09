The Air Jordan 8 is a popular sneaker designed for basketball enthusiasts. It features a high-top design with a secure lace-up closure. The shoe provides excellent cushioning and support, making it comfortable to wear on the court. With its durable construction, the Air Jordan 8 offers long-lasting performance. It also showcases a stylish and iconic look, with its distinct cross-strap design and signature branding. The Air Jordan 8 is a reliable choice for basketball players who value both style and functionality.

SoleFly is a well-known brand in the sneaker world. They create trendy shoes loved by many. SoleFly offers a wide range of styles for everyone. Their sneakers are comfortable to wear and made with quality materials. The brand pays attention to detail and creates designs that stand out. SoleFly is a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts who want fashionable and reliable footwear. They have collaborated with Jordan Brand multiple times, and we have yet another edition.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” In-Hand Photos

SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Diamond Turf”

Image via @brandon1an

The sneakers wear a black, gray, and red color scheme and we have seen similar styles on other silhouettes. This pair features a black and red outsole with a gray midsole. The upper is almost all black leather with red and gray accents on the lace cover and sock liner. The sneakers also feature a gold chain with the SoleFly logo embossed, as well as a golf clasp for the strap. Overall, these sneakers bring together two huge brands and the result is a clean colorway on an incredibly popular silhouette.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 8 x SoleFly “Diamond Turf” is releasing on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is currently unknown, but they will be available on Nike and SoleFly. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date

[Via]