The Air Jordan 5 is a popular sneaker model known for its iconic design and basketball heritage. It features a comfortable fit and durable construction, making it suitable for both sports and everyday wear. With its sleek silhouette and recognizable details like the midsole shark teeth, it stands out as a classic sneaker choice. The Air Jordan 5 combines style and functionality, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Jordan brand.

The Jordan 5 is just one of those sneakers that will never go out of style. For that reason, Jordan Brand is going to continue releasing new colorways and editions. The Jordan 5 is getting more updates as we venture into 2024 and “Lucky Green” is one of them. Dressed in a clean colorway, this sneaker will definitely impress. Also, the sneaker is going to be released a few weeks before St. Patrick’s Day. This colorway is obviously perfect for that holiday and will certainly attract fans.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” In-Hand Photos

“Lucky Green” Air Jordan 5

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneakers feature an icy blue sole with a white, green, and black midsole. The upper is mostly white leather with white mesh siding. “Lucky Green” accents can be found on the tongue, laces, sock liner, and heel. Jordan branding, in the same shade of green, is on the heel, tongue, and side. Overall, this sneaker is coming out in a great colorway that will definitely be a fan favorite. The sneaker is releasing about 3 weeks before St. Patrick’s Day, which is perfect timing.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this Air Jordan 5 is going to drop on February 28th, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: New Balance 990v4 x DTLR “Wild Style 2.0” Revealed