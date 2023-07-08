The New Balance 990v4 is a reliable and classic sneaker loved by many. With its timeless design and comfortable fit, it’s a go-to choice for those seeking both style and functionality. The 990v4 offers excellent cushioning and support, making it perfect for all-day wear. Its versatile look allows it to effortlessly blend with various outfits, making it a staple in any sneaker collection. The New Balance 990v4 is a trusted companion for casual outings or active pursuits.

DTLR is a popular sneaker retailer known for its wide selection and trendy offerings. With a focus on streetwear and athletic footwear, DTLR caters to sneaker enthusiasts of all styles. Recently, they collaborated with New Balance on a special edition of the iconic 990v4 sneaker, called “Wild Style 2.0.” This collaboration brings together DTLR’s fashion-forward approach and the timeless appeal of the New Balance 990v4, offering sneaker enthusiasts a unique and stylish option to add to their collection.

“Wild Style 2.0” DLTR x New Balance 990v4

This pair obviously features a pretty wild color scheme throughout. The sole is yellow rubber and the midsole is a combination of white, purple, blue, and green. The upper is mostly black leather with gray mesh. Outlines of blue and red are found throughout, with the iconic “N” logo in yellow. The tongue features a lime green patch with NB branding. The sock liners are the same shade of yellow and the heel features all of the colors found on the sneaker, with NB branding. Overall, this sneaker lives up to its colorway title and is definitely a statement-making shoe. This pair is only available in grade school sizing.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 990v4 x DTLR “Wild Style 2.0” is releasing on July 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

