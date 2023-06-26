The Air Jordan 17 is a notable sneaker in the Jordan Brand lineup. It features a sleek and streamlined design with a combination of premium leather and synthetic materials. The shoe features a responsive cushioning system that enhances comfort and support. The Air Jordan 17 also incorporates unique design elements such as a removable shroud and lace locks for a customizable fit. With its iconic Jumpman logo and timeless aesthetic, the Air Jordan 17 remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

A Ma Maniere is a notable boutique that offers a curated selection of high-end fashion and footwear. Known for its refined and sophisticated style, the store provides a unique shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts. With carefully chosen pieces from top luxury brands, A Ma Maniere caters to those seeking quality and exclusivity. A Ma Maniere has collaborated with Jordan Brand before, so this partnership is nothing new. However, we haven’t seen them team up on the Jordan 17.

A Ma Maniere X Air Jordan 17 Low

As seen from these unofficial photos, this collaboration creates a pretty toned-down colorway. The sole of the sneaker is white with seemingly gray speckles. The midsole of the sneaker is a pale blue and the upper is mainly a tan leather. The sneakers feature the A Ma Maniere “A” logo on the side and black laces. The sock liner, which the Air Jordan 17 is famous for, is totally black with “A Ma Maniere” lettered across the top. The Jumpman logo can be found on the midsole and also likely on the heel, although we don’t have photos.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information. This Jordan 17 Low is rumored to release at some point in 2024. Also, we do not currently know what the retail price will be. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

