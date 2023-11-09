Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Dusk” Officially Revealed

This AJ5 is dropping very soon.

The Air Jordan 5 is on the cusp of an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, unveiling the "Dusk" colorway. This partnership is generating anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. A Ma Maniere, a prominent streetwear and sneaker boutique, is known for its unique style, and this collaboration promises to introduce a fresh and sophisticated aesthetic to the Air Jordan 5. The "Dusk" colorway is poised to bring a sleek and premium look to the iconic silhouette, catering to sneaker collectors and those who appreciate high-end design in their footwear.

The Air Jordan 5 continues to symbolize the fusion of basketball and street fashion, celebrated for its blend of style and performance. It consistently captures the attention of fans and those who value innovative design choices. With the A Ma Maniere collaboration looming, the Air Jordan 5 reaffirms its iconic status, seamlessly blending its classic heritage with contemporary fashion trends. This collaboration is set to add a layer of sophistication and exclusivity to the shoe's legacy, ensuring its timeless allure for a diverse range of enthusiasts who appreciate both style and substance in their sneakers.

"Dusk" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a black midsole. The uppers are constructed from a black leather base with a sail mesh panel. The tongue is grey and has a black A Ma Maniere logo on it. The heels feature a black Nike logo. Also, a black-colored "23" is on the sides and the sneakers have a clear lace lock. Overall, the sneakers are a women's exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Dusk" is going to drop on November 17th on a-ma-maniere.com. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $225 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

