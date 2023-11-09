Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Dawn” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 5 is gearing up for an exceptional collaboration with A Ma Maniere, presenting the "Dawn" colorway. This partnership is creating a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. A Ma Maniere, a renowned streetwear and sneaker boutique, is known for its unique style, and this collaboration is expected to bring fresh and sophisticated aesthetics to the Air Jordan 5. The "Dawn" colorway is set to introduce a sleek and premium look to the iconic silhouette, appealing to sneaker collectors and those who value high-end design in their footwear.

The Air Jordan 5 remains a symbol of basketball and street fashion, celebrated for its blend of style and performance. It has continued to capture the attention of fans and those who appreciate innovative design choices. With the A Ma Maniere collaboration on the horizon, the Air Jordan 5 reaffirms its iconic status, seamlessly merging its classic heritage with contemporary fashion trends. This collaboration pledges to infuse the shoe's legacy with an added layer of sophistication and exclusivity, assuring its enduring charm for a wide range of enthusiasts who value both style and substance in their sneakers.

Read More: Drops Tomorrow: Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Varsity Maize”

"Dawn" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

Image via A Ma Maniere

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a black midsole with blue accents. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base with a sail mesh panel. The tongue is grey and has a Dawn Jumpman logo on it. The heels feature a dawn Nike logo. Also, a dawn-colored "23" is on the sides and the sneakers have a clear lace lock. Overall, the sneakers are a women's exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Dawn" is going to drop on November 17th on a-ma-maniere.com and November 22nd on Nike. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $225 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via A Ma Maniere

Image via A Ma Maniere

Read More: Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “Gift Giving” Release Details Revealed

[Via]