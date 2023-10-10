Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Photon Dust” On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 5 is a popular silhouette that has left an indelible mark on sneaker culture. With its distinctive design elements, including the iconic shark teeth-inspired midsole and mesh side panels, the Air Jordan 5 exudes both style and performance. Its mid-top profile provides ankle support, while the visible Air unit in the sole ensures cushioned comfort. Over the years, this classic sneaker has seen various colorways and collaborations, maintaining its popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. The Air Jordan 5's huge appeal continues to make it a sought-after choice.

A Ma Manière is a renowned brand that seamlessly blends luxury fashion with streetwear aesthetics. With a focus on curated collections and premium materials, A Ma Maniere has garnered a dedicated following for its distinct style and attention to detail. Their collaborations with prominent sneaker brands like the Air Jordan 5 showcase their ability to elevate classic designs while maintaining authenticity. A Ma Maniere's unique approach to fashion and its ability to bridge the gap between high-end and street culture has solidified its place as a tastemaker in the industry, attracting both fashion lovers and urban trendsetters.

“Photon Dust” A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a yellow-toned translucent sole and a black midsole. The upper features an all-white leather base with mesh stitching that matches the sole. A purple 23 can be found on the sides. One tongue features a Jumpman logo while another features A Ma Maniere's logo. Overall, these sneakers are the final product of a big collaboration. This pair will definitely be a hit when they drop later this year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Photon Dust" is releasing on November 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

