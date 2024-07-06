Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue" Slated For 2025: First Look

It looks like this partnership could last a while.

The Air Jordan 5 is set for an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, introducing a new "Diffused Blue" colorway. This partnership has created a buzz in the sneaker community. It has a high-top silhouette, reflective tongue, and translucent outsole, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. A Ma Maniere, a premium boutique, is renowned for its luxurious and stylish collaborations. Based in Atlanta, it brings high fashion to streetwear, focusing on quality and sophistication. Overall, the "Diffused Blue" colorway exemplifies this ethos.

The sneaker features a white upper, crafted from premium materials for durability and style. Dark and light blue details add vibrant touches, enhancing the overall design. These blue accents appear on the midsole, tongue, and inner lining, creating a striking contrast against the white base. The collaboration between Air Jordan and A Ma Maniere ensures a blend of performance and luxury. The "Diffused Blue" colorway is expected to attract attention from both sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the release date.

"Diffused Blue" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

The sneakers boast an icy blue translucent sole paired with a navy midsole adorned with blue and black accents. Further, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base complemented by a light blue mesh panel for added breathability. The tongue is also a striking navy, featuring a Jumpman logo, while the heels and sides showcase a grey Nike Air logo and "23" logo, staying true to the original design.