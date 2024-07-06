Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue" Slated For 2025: First Look

BYBen Atkinson220 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
It looks like this partnership could last a while.

The Air Jordan 5 is set for an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, introducing a new "Diffused Blue" colorway. This partnership has created a buzz in the sneaker community. It has a high-top silhouette, reflective tongue, and translucent outsole, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. A Ma Maniere, a premium boutique, is renowned for its luxurious and stylish collaborations. Based in Atlanta, it brings high fashion to streetwear, focusing on quality and sophistication. Overall, the "Diffused Blue" colorway exemplifies this ethos.

The sneaker features a white upper, crafted from premium materials for durability and style. Dark and light blue details add vibrant touches, enhancing the overall design. These blue accents appear on the midsole, tongue, and inner lining, creating a striking contrast against the white base. The collaboration between Air Jordan and A Ma Maniere ensures a blend of performance and luxury. The "Diffused Blue" colorway is expected to attract attention from both sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the release date.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Olympic” Gets Official Images

"Diffused Blue" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

The sneakers boast an icy blue translucent sole paired with a navy midsole adorned with blue and black accents. Further, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base complemented by a light blue mesh panel for added breathability. The tongue is also a striking navy, featuring a Jumpman logo, while the heels and sides showcase a grey Nike Air logo and "23" logo, staying true to the original design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue" is going to be released at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.Read More: Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM “Grandma’s Driveway” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
A-Ma-Maniere-Air-Jordan-5-DawnSneakersAir Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Dawn" Release Details Revealed1.5K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Gets New Release Details27.3K
A-Ma-Maniere-Air-Jordan-5-Dusk-2SneakersAir Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Dusk” Officially Revealed3.1K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Photon Dust” On-Foot Photos27.5K