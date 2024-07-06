Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue" Slated For 2025: First Look

The Air Jordan 5 is set for an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, introducing a new "Diffused Blue" colorway. This partnership has created a buzz in the sneaker community. It has a high-top silhouette, reflective tongue, and translucent outsole, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. A Ma Maniere, a premium boutique, is renowned for its luxurious and stylish collaborations. Based in Atlanta, it brings high fashion to streetwear, focusing on quality and sophistication. Overall, the "Diffused Blue" colorway exemplifies this ethos.
The sneaker features a white upper, crafted from premium materials for durability and style. Dark and light blue details add vibrant touches, enhancing the overall design. These blue accents appear on the midsole, tongue, and inner lining, creating a striking contrast against the white base. The collaboration between Air Jordan and A Ma Maniere ensures a blend of performance and luxury. The "Diffused Blue" colorway is expected to attract attention from both sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the release date.
"Diffused Blue" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5
The sneakers boast an icy blue translucent sole paired with a navy midsole adorned with blue and black accents. Further, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base complemented by a light blue mesh panel for added breathability. The tongue is also a striking navy, featuring a Jumpman logo, while the heels and sides showcase a grey Nike Air logo and "23" logo, staying true to the original design.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue" is going to be released at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.Read More: Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM “Grandma’s Driveway” Officially Revealed
