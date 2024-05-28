Air Jordan 3 OG SP “Diffused Blue” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 3 will make waves with its upcoming "Diffused Blue" colorway next spring. This pair features a sail midsole, offering a clean and classic foundation. The upper is crafted from premium white leather, ensuring a sleek and timeless look. Diffused blue accents add a fresh pop of color, making these sneakers stand out. The "Diffused Blue" colorway is perfect for those who appreciate subtle yet striking details. The blue accents are strategically placed, enhancing the overall design without overwhelming it.

The Air Jordan 3's signature elephant print remains a highlight, adding texture and depth to the shoe. Comfort and style are at the forefront of this release. The sail midsole not only looks good but also provides excellent cushioning for all-day wear. The white leather upper is both durable and stylish, ensuring these sneakers will last. Anticipation is high for the "Diffused Blue" colorway. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 are eager to add this fresh new look to their collection. With its blend of classic design and modern accents, this pair is sure to be a hit.

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 3 OG SP

The sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers. Also, a grey elephant print is featured around the toebox and heels. Diffused blue accents include around the laces and the branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant combination of sail, white, and diffused blue.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG SP “Diffused Blue” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

