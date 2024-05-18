Air Jordan 3 “Wings” Officially Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is about to make waves with its upcoming "Wings" colorway. This new release features a clean white leather upper, giving it a fresh and classic look. The iconic grey elephant print adorns the mudguard and heels, adding texture and depth. Unique to this colorway are the flower details on the mudguard and heels. These floral accents introduce a creative twist to the traditional design, making the shoe stand out. The combination of the white leather and grey elephant print, with the added floral touches, creates a striking visual appeal.

The visible Air cushioning in the sole ensures comfort and responsiveness with every step. These features make the Air Jordan 3 a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. The "Wings" colorway is anticipated to drop soon, and it promises to be a sought-after addition to the Air Jordan lineup. Its blend of classic elements and unique details will attract both collectors and casual wearers. Stay tuned for the release of the Air Jordan 3 "Wings." This colorway is expected to sell quickly, given its distinctive design and the popularity of the Air Jordan 3 model. Don’t miss out on this stylish and unique pair.

"Wings" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

These shoes have a purple rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are made of white leather, with grey elephant print as well as floral patterns. Further, there are dark green accents on the lace locks and a red Jordan branding on the tongue. You'll also find a colorful flower and Nike Swoosh on the heel. Overall, these shoes have a simple color style, with green and red accents adding some excitement.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Wings” will be released on July 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

