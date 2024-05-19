Air Jordan 1 Low “Oxidized Green” Official Photos Revealed

The Oxidized Green color might be the next big thing.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is gearing up for a stunning release with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway. This new iteration features a grey sole that provides a solid foundation. The sail midsole adds a clean contrast to the overall design. The base of the shoe is crafted from white leather, giving it a fresh and classic look. Dark green leather overlays add depth and style to the sneaker. The combination of white and dark green creates a striking visual appeal. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its sleek silhouette and this colorway enhances its timeless design.

The "Oxidized Green" colorway is perfect for those who appreciate a mix of classic and modern styles. The shoe's low-cut profile offers versatility, making it suitable for both casual and athletic wear. With its quality materials and stylish design, this release is expected to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Oxidized Green" is set to drop soon, and it's sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Jordan brand or new to the sneaker scene, this colorway is a must-have. Don't miss out on this fresh take on a classic silhouette.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a grey rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. Also, its uppers are made of white leather with additional oxidized green leather overlays. Further dark green leather Swooshes adorn the sides, accompanied by a leather heel tab. Moreover, a green Jordan logo graces the tongue, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is stitched in white on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Oxidized Green” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

