Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to make a splash this June with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway. This release features a clean white leather base, providing a fresh backdrop for the eye-catching overlays. Light grey accents add subtle contrast, while the oxidized green overlays bring a unique and vibrant touch to the classic silhouette. The combination of these colors creates a balanced and stylish look, perfect for both casual wear and making a statement. The iconic Nike Swoosh is also adorned in oxidized green, seamlessly tying the design together. The midsole remains white, offering a clean finish, while the outsole features the same oxidized green.

In addition to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, other sneakers in the Jordan lineup are also receiving the "Oxidized Green" treatment. This new colorway is expected to be a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts, adding a fresh twist to familiar silhouettes. With its blend of classic and contemporary design elements, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Oxidized Green" is poised to be a hit this summer. The drop in June is eagerly anticipated by fans, who are excited to add this vibrant colorway to their collections. Keep an eye out for this release, as it's sure to be in high demand.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with both grey and oxidized green leather overlays. A dark green Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides outlined in sail, and the Wings logo can be found, in green, above the Swoosh. White laces complete the design. Finally, oxidized green Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” will be released on June 1st. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

