Air Jordan 1 Mid “Green Glow” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is poised to make waves with its upcoming "Green Glow" colorway, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to the iconic silhouette. This iteration showcases a lively and eye-catching green hue that promises to catch attention and stand out in sneaker collections. The "Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 Mid encapsulates a dynamic and modern aesthetic with its bold use of color. The green tones bring a refreshing and energetic vibe to the classic silhouette, making it an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement with their footwear.

The upcoming colorway not only elevates its visual impact but also provides a contemporary option for individuals seeking a blend of street style and bold expression. With its classic mid-top design and the striking "Green Glow" color palette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to be a standout choice for fashion-forward individuals. Whether paired with casual streetwear or making a statement in everyday looks, this release exemplifies the Air Jordan 1 Mid's ability to seamlessly merge urban style with a vibrant and modern edge.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the base is constructed from white leather with black leather overlays. Further, a bright green Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides. White laces and more green branding are found on the tongues.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Green Glow” will be released in April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

