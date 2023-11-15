Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paris YMCA” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, a timeless icon, embodies both style and history. Its upcoming "Paris YMCA" colorway speaks volumes. This pair reverently nods to Europe's oldest basketball court housed within the Paris YMCA. The design mirrors the court's legacy, blending heritage with contemporary flair. Its color scheme harmonizes the court's essence, combining white, brown, and sanddrift hues. Crafted with precision, the sneakers honor the court's rich basketball heritage.

The iconic silhouette carries the legacy forward, celebrating the sport's evolution. With its bold color blocking and symbolic details, this edition encapsulates the Parisian basketball culture. The Paris YMCA-inspired Air Jordan 1 Mid serves as a tribute to the game's roots in Europe. The sneakers encapsulate the spirit of athleticism and style, inviting wearers to embody the legacy of the historic basketball court. Its 2024 release promises not just footwear but a connection to basketball's profound history, inviting enthusiasts to embrace the essence of the game through a pair of sneakers steeped in heritage.

"Paris YMCA" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A sanddrift leather constructs the base of the uppers, with two shades of brown leather overlays. A brown leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and the laces match in the same brown. Also, the iconic Wings logo is found above the Swoosh. Finally, light Jumpman branding is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers take on the colorway of a historic basketball court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paris YMCA” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

