Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

A new AJ1 Mid in 2024.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, a celebrated sneaker in the Jordan Brand family, is generating excitement with its upcoming "White/Black" colorway. This iconic model, known for its fusion of style and performance, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "White/Black" colorway is set to introduce a clean and timeless look, combining classic white and black hues for an effortlessly stylish aesthetic. This upcoming release is anticipated to appeal to both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate versatile and iconic design choices.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid holds significance as a symbol of basketball and street fashion, with its timeless design and comfortable cushioning. It remains a sought-after choice for athletes and style-conscious individuals alike. As the "White/Black" version prepares to hit the market, the Air Jordan 1 Mid reinforces its position as a symbol of both innovation and fashion. This colorway adds a fresh layer of versatility and style to the sneaker's legacy, showcasing its adaptability to ever-evolving design trends while remaining a beloved favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” Dropping Earlier Than Expected

"White/Black" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Air Jordan 1 Mid
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with even more white leather overlays to create a cohesive look. Also, a black Nike Swoosh and white laces complete the design. A black Wings logo is placed above the Swoosh. Overall, this sneaker features one of the most iconic colorways of all time. You can never go wrong with white and black, and this pair executes it perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White/Black" is going to drop in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

White/Black
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Smoke Grey” Receives A First Look

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.