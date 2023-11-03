Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, a celebrated sneaker in the Jordan Brand family, is generating excitement with its upcoming "White/Black" colorway. This iconic model, known for its fusion of style and performance, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "White/Black" colorway is set to introduce a clean and timeless look, combining classic white and black hues for an effortlessly stylish aesthetic. This upcoming release is anticipated to appeal to both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate versatile and iconic design choices.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid holds significance as a symbol of basketball and street fashion, with its timeless design and comfortable cushioning. It remains a sought-after choice for athletes and style-conscious individuals alike. As the "White/Black" version prepares to hit the market, the Air Jordan 1 Mid reinforces its position as a symbol of both innovation and fashion. This colorway adds a fresh layer of versatility and style to the sneaker's legacy, showcasing its adaptability to ever-evolving design trends while remaining a beloved favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

"White/Black" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with even more white leather overlays to create a cohesive look. Also, a black Nike Swoosh and white laces complete the design. A black Wings logo is placed above the Swoosh. Overall, this sneaker features one of the most iconic colorways of all time. You can never go wrong with white and black, and this pair executes it perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White/Black" is going to drop in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

