Air Jordan 4 “Smoke Grey” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 4, an enduring classic in the sneaker world, is creating anticipation with its upcoming "Smoke Grey" colorway. This iconic model, known for its blend of style and performance, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Smoke Grey" colorway is poised to introduce a versatile and modern look, featuring a combination of grey and black hues that exude sophistication. This upcoming release is expected to draw the attention of sneaker collectors and those who appreciate refined design choices.

The Air Jordan 4 holds significance as a symbol of Michael Jordan's legacy, with its unique design and groundbreaking use of mesh and leather. With comfortable cushioning and timeless aesthetics, it remains a sought-after choice for both athletes and those who value both style and substance in their sneakers. As the "Smoke Grey" version gets ready to hit the market, the Air Jordan 4 reaffirms its position as an iconic sneaker, demonstrating its adaptability to contemporary design trends while retaining its status as a beloved favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Air Jordan 4

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. This pair features a dark grey rubber sole with a lighter grey midsole. Light grey leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with grey suede overlays around the toebox. Dark accents can be found above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. Branding can also be located on the tongue as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit and @zsneakerheadz report that the Air Jordan 4 “Smoke Grey” will be released in the fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

