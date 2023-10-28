Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “Phantom” New Mockup Photo

The Air Jordan 4, a legendary sneaker, remains a favorite among sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts. Its iconic design, first released in 1989, features a distinctive plastic wing eyelet and Air cushioning for superior comfort. The shoe's enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless style and performance. Exciting news for sneaker fans is the upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere, set to release a unique "Phantom" colorway of the Air Jordan 4. This new iteration boasts a blend of brown and cream hues that promise to be both stylish and eye-catching.

A Ma Maniere, known for its premium and fashion-forward designs, is sure to bring a fresh perspective to this classic silhouette. The Air Jordan 4's enduring appeal and the anticipation of this collaboration make it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. With its rich history and constant evolution, the Air Jordan 4 continues to define sneaker culture, and the A-Ma Maniere collaboration is set to add another exciting chapter to its legacy. Stay tuned for the release date and be ready to grab a piece of sneaker history.

"Phantom" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. This pair features a grey rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Light grey leather constructs the base of the sneakers, giving the pair a cohesive look. Brown accents can be found above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. Brown branding can also be located on the tongue as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway. This is a big collaboration that fans will certainly love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit and zsneakerheadz report that the Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “Phantom” will be released in the fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

