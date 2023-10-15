Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere “White/Black” Official Photos

The Jordan Air Ship holds a unique position in basketball history. Designed in 1984, this iconic sneaker was the predecessor to the legendary Air Jordan 1. Its sleek silhouette, high-top design, and iconic black and red colorway laid the foundation for the Air Jordan line's signature style. Michael Jordan himself wore the Air Ship before debuting the Air Jordan 1, making it a piece of basketball and sneaker culture history. This sneaker's impact transcends its simple design, as it marked the beginning of a dynasty, and its enduring appeal continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans to this day.

A Ma Manière is a renowned brand that seamlessly blends luxury fashion with streetwear aesthetics. With a focus on curated collections and premium materials, A Ma Maniere has garnered a dedicated following for its distinct style and attention to detail. Their collaborations with prominent sneaker brands like the Jordan Air Ship showcase their ability to elevate classic designs while maintaining authenticity. A Ma Maniere's unique approach to fashion and its ability to bridge the gap between high-end and street culture has solidified its place as a tastemaker in the industry, attracting both fashion lovers and urban trendsetters.

“White/Black” A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays and fine stitching edging the leather. Also, a black Nike Swoosh stands out on the sides, and white laces complete the design. Finally, the heels feature purple Nike Air embedded into the heel tabs as well as the A Ma Maniere logo. The sneakers are clean and simple and this is a restock from a release that happened back in August.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "White/Black" will be released on October 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

