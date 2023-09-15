Jordan Air Ship x Forget-me-nots “From Bud To Flower” Photos

The Jordan Air Ship is generating significant anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts. As part of the renowned Jordan brand, celebrated for its fashionable footwear, an exciting collaboration is in the works with the popular Japanese retailer, Forget-me-nots. This collaboration centers around the "From Bud To Flower" colorway. The message of this collaboration lies in the "From Bud To Flower" theme, symbolizing transformation and growth. Similar to the way a flower progresses from a budding stage to full bloom, these sneakers encapsulate that journey.

The Jordan Air Ship is already recognized for its exceptional comfort and iconic design. With this upcoming collaboration, it reaches new heights. Beyond being mere sneakers, this partnership offers a statement piece that narrates a narrative of development and elegance. Whether you're an avid sneaker aficionado or simply someone with an appreciation for stylish footwear, be on the lookout for the Jordan Air Ship's collaboration with Forget-me-nots on the "From Bud To Flower" colorway. It seamlessly combines Japanese aesthetics with the distinctive Jordan flair, promising to capture attention and evoke a sense of personal evolution, much like the journey from bud to flower.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Twist “University Blue” First Look

“From Bud To Flower” Forget-me-nots x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Forget-me-nots

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays and fine stitching edging the leather. Also, a grey Nike Swoosh stands out on the sides, and white laces complete the design. Finally, the heels feature purple Nike Air stitching, and the tongue features light blue Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Forget-me-nots “From Bud To Flower” will be released on September 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Forget-me-nots

Image via Forget-me-nots

Read More: Nike Dunk High Premium “Sesame” Officially Unveiled

[Via]