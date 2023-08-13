5 Sleeper Air Jordans You Need Right Now

Overall, there are some amazing Air Jordans on the market. However, a lot of these sneakers can tend to go under the radar. In some instances, these shoes are just straight-up underrated. Some consumers are sleeping out there. Although, we have you covered. Today, we are looking at five of the most slept-on Air Jordans that you can find on the market.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

AJ2 Low “UNC”

When it comes to the Air Jordan 2 Low, there are plenty of great colorways to choose from. However, the “UNC” model is one of the best. It takes a motif that is already beloved and then turns it on its head. Moreover, this is just a clean shoe for the summer that is going to look great with any outfit. You just cannot go wrong here. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ14 “Laney”

Secondly, we have the “Laney” Air Jordan 14. The Jordan 14 is underrated already, and the “Laney” colorway can be categorized as underappreciated as well. Consequently, when these two come together, you get a very similar vibe. That said, this is a shoe that demands your attention. From the bright blue upper to the black, white, and yellow highlights, this is a phenomenal cop. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ1 High OG “Vibrations Of Naija”

The next offering on our list just so happens to be an AJ1 High OG. Of course, this is one of the most iconic sneakers ever. However, the “Vibrations of Naija” color scheme didn’t get a lot of love in comparison to other models. That said, this is a great shoe that is worthy of some respect. From the unique patterns to the cool color pallet, this is a truly great offering that should be considered for your Fall wardrobe. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ7 “Chambray”

Another Jumpman model that people tend to sleep on is the Air Jordan 7. However, it’s curious why this is the case. After all, it is a shoe that was constructed all the way back in 1992 and was part of the Jumpman Golden Age. Nevertheless, this “Chambray” color scheme is fantastic and hasn’t gotten enough love. Although, now might just be the time to give it its props. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Jordan Air Ship “Tech Grey”

Lastly, we actually have the Jordan Air Ship. This is a silhouette that Michael Jordan wore prior to the creation of the Air Jordan 1. The “Tech Grey” colorway is a neutral one that definitely has a lot of merit to it. This is just a nice clean shoe that a lot of people are going to enjoy. Moreover, it is a part of Jumpman’s history. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Air Jordans is your favorite, in the comments section below.