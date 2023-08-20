Jordan Air Ship x Corporate Photos

The Jordan Air Ship is a basketball sneaker from the Jordan Brand. It was released in 1984. The shoe has a high-top design. It’s known for being worn by Michael Jordan before the Air Jordan 1. The Jordan Air Ship has a simple look. It features the Nike Swoosh logo on the sides and the Jordan Wings logo on the tongue. The sole provides good traction for playing basketball. Although not as famous as Air Jordan 1, the Air Ship holds historical significance. It’s often linked to Jordan’s early career. Some people consider it the “banned” sneaker that contributed to the Air Jordan legacy.

Corporate is a Cincinnati-based retailer that offers a range of contemporary clothing and accessories. Known for its curated selection, the store provides customers with a blend of stylish and unique fashion choices. From clothing to accessories, Corporate’s offerings cater to a diverse audience seeking modern and on-trend items. The retailer’s presence in Cincinnati’s fashion scene highlights its commitment to providing quality and fashionable options for individuals looking to express their personal style.

Corporate x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Sneaker News

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Teal suede constructs the uppers, with teal leather overlays. White accents include the laces and around the Nike Swoosh. The Corporate logo can be found below the Nike Swoosh and “Got Em” is stitched into the heels, adding a special detail. Overall, these sneakers are a special collaboration but the finished product is a fantastic sneaker with a cohesive colorway.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Corporate is releasing on September 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

[Via]