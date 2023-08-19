Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn “Rugged Orange” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn is a sneaker created by Nike. It’s a version of the classic Air Force 1. The shoe is designed to be easy to put on and take off. The Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn features a lace-up design that allows for quick wear. The laces go back into the sneaker, giving it a slip-on-like functionality. The shoe maintains the iconic look of the original Air Force 1. The sole of the Air Force 1 Low EasyOn provides comfort and support for everyday use.

The shoe is suitable for various activities and styles. It comes in different colorways. This sneaker is liked by those who want a practical yet stylish option. The slip-on-like feature adds to its appeal. It’s a popular choice for people who are on the go. The Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn offers a mix of functionality and classic design. Whether you’re running errands or hanging out, this sneaker provides a straightforward and comfortable choice. Its blend of convenience and style adds to its popularity.

“Rugged Orange” Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather forms the uppers with additional white leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh and branding on the tongue introduce a touch of color, sporting a rugged orange hue. The heel tab also boasts rugged orange tones and showcases white Nike branding. Naturally, the white laces are tucked into the sneakers at the top, effectively crafting the slip-on functionality.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn “Rugged Orange” will release at some point during the fall of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

