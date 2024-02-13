Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Black Cement” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn is gearing up for the release of its upcoming "Black Cement" colorway, offering a sleek and versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. This new iteration combines the iconic "Black Cement" color scheme with the convenient slip-on design of the EasyOn silhouette. Designed for ease of wear, the Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn features a stretchy collar and pull tabs, making it effortless to slide on and off. Its low-top profile and cushioned midsole provide comfort and support for all-day wear.

This timeless combination adds a touch of heritage to the modern EasyOn silhouette. With its stylish design and convenient slip-on construction, the Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn in "Black Cement" is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and Jordan fans alike. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to step up your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn in its latest colorway.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Yeezy Earnings Following DIY Super Bowl Ad

"Black Cement" Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black leather base, with grey leather overlays. Further, a red Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and the EasyOn Jordan branding is found just above. Overall, this sneaker features one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand history. "Black Cement" never fails to impress on just about any Jordan silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Black Cement” will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Light Orewood Brown” Official Photos

[Via]