Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 2, introduced in 1986, marked a departure from its predecessor’s look. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, it featured premium materials, Italian craftsmanship, and a sleek silhouette. Its unique mix of style and performance made it a standout in the Air Jordan line, garnering a loyal fan base. The absence of Nike branding on the shoe’s exterior further emphasized its elegant simplicity. The sneaker hasn’t garnered as much popularity as other models, such as the Air Jordan 1. However, the Air Jordan 2 is still a high-quality sneaker that is still getting new colorways.

The iconic Black Cement colorway is a cornerstone of sneaker culture. Set to release in the Air Jordan model, it boasts a black leather upper with gray accents and signature cement print detailing. This classic combination echoes the Air Jordan legacy, resonating with fans who appreciate its timeless and versatile style. Now the Black Cement color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 2. This is definitely an opportunity for the sneakers to garner some more popularity and put the AJ2 on the map.

“Black Cement” Air Jordan 2

The sneakers feature a grey and red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a grey leather base that is dominated by black leather. As is customary with previous black cement sneakers, black and grey with accents of red are the main colors on this pair. A red Air Jordan logo can be found on the tongue and red Nike stitching can be found on the heel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” is releasing on September 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

