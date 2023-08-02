Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” Coming Soon

One of the more overlooked silhouettes is the Air Jordan 2 Low. Overall, its older brother was considered to be a forgotten shoe of the 80s. Unfortunately, the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3 completely overshadowed it. This subsequently led to people underrating it. For years, it was even called “trash.” However, the Jordan 2 and the Jordan 2 Low are finally getting a fair bit of justice. This has been great to see, especially with all of the amazing colorways being brought out.

Thankfully, this is a shoe that is going to continue getting colorways all throughout 2023. We have been bringing you numerous teasers over the last few months, and new images continue to be brought our way. In fact, Jumpman is already thinking about the Holiday season. We know this because of the official images for the Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas,” which can be found down below.

“Christmas” Air Jordan 2 Low

Firstly, this sneaker is covered in some black leather. Secondly, there are some red highlights throughout the upper on the sides and even the back heel. Moreover, we get some green near the back heel as well which ultimately gives this shoe its Christmas aesthetic. Just by looking at these, it is clear that they will not be for everyone. However, you can’t help but admire the concept, even if it is just loosely executed.

More Photos

According to the good folks over at Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new sneaker is going to be sold for $150 USD. Moreover, it is set to drop on December 16th, which puts these just nine days before Christmas. Overall, it is an intriguing drop that fans will be looking to check out. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

