Five Best Blue Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

Overall, some of the greatest Air Jordans out there are the best blue Air Jordans. Blue is a color that has always worked well with footwear, especially Jordans. Sure, Michael Jordan might be best known for his work in black and red. However, the blue colorways of his best silhouettes continue to hit. At this point, it is simply a matter of taste. Although, today, we are taking a look at some incredible blue Air Jordans that can be found over at Stadium Goods right now. This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 12 “Royal”

Firstly, we have the Air Jordan 12 “Royal.” Right away, this is a gorgeous model that plays off of the success of the “Flu Game” color scheme. Instead of red and black, we replace the red with some gorgeous blue. “Royal” is a very common motif as it pertains to Jordans, and this is yet another example of that. Overall, you cannot go wrong with something like this. (Image via Stadium Goods)

WMNS Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim”

Secondly, we have a women’s exclusive, albeit one that has so many large sizes that men can fit in these too. The key part of this shoe that makes it so interesting is the overlays. They contain a nice light shade of blue denim on top of some white leather. Moreover, the shoe comes with a cool charm for the laces, which definitely brings the entire look together. If you want to wear something a little different, these are the ones you go for. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint”

At this point, the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is a staple. This is a shoe that has been around since the late 90s, and it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. The shoe got an incredible retro in 2020, and fans were very excited about it. To this day, the shoe continues to grab people’s attention, and they are still very obtainable. If you enjoy the Jordan 13, this has proven to be a must-have colorway. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 6 “UNC”

One of the best Jordan Brand silhouettes of all time would have to be the Air Jordan 6. Michael Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, so a lot of people have quite a bit of love for it. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that fans would also appreciate the “UNC” color scheme of the shoe. This sneaker gives you that dose of powder blue that the Tar Heels made so famous. Overall, this one is a no-brainer. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue”

Lastly, we have the Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue.” Overall, this shoe is great as it takes a phenomenal shade of blue and interjects it into a version of the Jordan 1 that too many seem to overlook. Ultimately, this is a great sneaker and it certainly fits in well with the other models on this list. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these is your favorite, in the comments section down below.