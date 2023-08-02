Five Best Blue Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

These blue Air Jordans are perfect for every season.

BYAlexander Cole
Five Best Blue Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

Overall, some of the greatest Air Jordans out there are the best blue Air Jordans. Blue is a color that has always worked well with footwear, especially Jordans. Sure, Michael Jordan might be best known for his work in black and red. However, the blue colorways of his best silhouettes continue to hit. At this point, it is simply a matter of taste. Although, today, we are taking a look at some incredible blue Air Jordans that can be found over at Stadium Goods right now. This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 12 “Royal”

Air Jordan 12 "Royal" Blue sneaker
BUY HERE

Firstly, we have the Air Jordan 12 “Royal.” Right away, this is a gorgeous model that plays off of the success of the “Flu Game” color scheme. Instead of red and black, we replace the red with some gorgeous blue. “Royal” is a very common motif as it pertains to Jordans, and this is yet another example of that. Overall, you cannot go wrong with something like this. (Image via Stadium Goods)

WMNS Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim”

Womens Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"
BUY HERE

Secondly, we have a women’s exclusive, albeit one that has so many large sizes that men can fit in these too. The key part of this shoe that makes it so interesting is the overlays. They contain a nice light shade of blue denim on top of some white leather. Moreover, the shoe comes with a cool charm for the laces, which definitely brings the entire look together. If you want to wear something a little different, these are the ones you go for. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint”

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Flint 2020"
BUY HERE

At this point, the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is a staple. This is a shoe that has been around since the late 90s, and it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. The shoe got an incredible retro in 2020, and fans were very excited about it. To this day, the shoe continues to grab people’s attention, and they are still very obtainable. If you enjoy the Jordan 13, this has proven to be a must-have colorway. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 6 “UNC”

Air Jordan 6 Retro "UNC"
BUY HERE

One of the best Jordan Brand silhouettes of all time would have to be the Air Jordan 6. Michael Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, so a lot of people have quite a bit of love for it. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that fans would also appreciate the “UNC” color scheme of the shoe. This sneaker gives you that dose of powder blue that the Tar Heels made so famous. Overall, this one is a no-brainer. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue”

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue"
BUY HERE

Lastly, we have the Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue.” Overall, this shoe is great as it takes a phenomenal shade of blue and interjects it into a version of the Jordan 1 that too many seem to overlook. Ultimately, this is a great sneaker and it certainly fits in well with the other models on this list. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these is your favorite, in the comments section down below.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.