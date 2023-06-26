The Air Jordan 2 Low has been making a comeback over the last few years. The Jordan 2 could never really live up to the Jordan 1, so it’s always been a bit less popular. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a great sneaker, especially the low-top version. Jordan Brand put in a clear effort to try and reignite the passion for the Jordan 2 Low, and it has certainly worked. They have released new colorways over the last few years that people have loved. Finally, we are getting a women’s-exclusive “Varsity Royal” pair this summer.

The Jordan “Varsity Royal” colorway is a clean and stylish option for sneaker enthusiasts. With a blend of blue hues, this colorway adds a touch of color to the classic silhouette. The sleek design and premium materials make it a versatile choice for both casual and athletic wear. The “Varsity Royal” colorway offers a great appeal that effortlessly complements various outfits, making it a go-to option for those seeking a reliable and fashionable sneaker.

“Varsity Royal” Air Jordan 2 Low

This pair will in fact be a women’s-exclusive pair, meaning only women’s sizing will be available. The sole of the sneaker is dressed in a cream and blue combination. Also, the sneaker features a sleek black midsole. The rest of the sneaker is predominantly white and blue. The leather is white while the laces and other accents are a striking shade of blue. The Air Jordan wings logo can be found on the tongue and a blue guard on the heel. This sneaker is very well executed and the colors create a cohesive, clean Air Jordan 2.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Varsity Royal” will be released on July 6th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it drops. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

