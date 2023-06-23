The summer is upon us which means everyone is going to be breaking out their finest white sneakers. Although these kicks are known for getting dirty, those who keep them clean are an impressive bunch. Even though the dirt-potential is high with white shows, they are still perfect for these warmer months. As a result, we have decided to take a look at five incredible white sneakers that are available for purchase over at Stadium Goods.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

New Balance 550 “White-Grey”

One of the best silhouettes on the market right now has to be the New Balance 550. Overall, the resurgence of this silhouette has been a breath of fresh air. It is perfect for the lifestyle crowd and for some, it has replaced the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Moreover, this white and grey color scheme is just perfect for those summer months. If you want to wear something that pairs well with shorts and pants, then these are for you. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 11 Low “White Cement”

The Air Jordan 11 Low is an amazing silhouette. Sure, it may not be as popular as the high-top version, but it still has its merits. Additionally, this “White Cement” color scheme is perfect for the warm weather. With the white upper and grey patent leather wrapped around the silhouette, you end up with something truly special. Not to mention, that icy blue outsole puts the icing on the cake here. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Samba “White-Black”

You can’t talk about summer without mentioning the Adidas Samba. As it stands, this sneaker is “the moment” right now. New colorways are constantly being released, however, the white and black colorway is the true classic. Wearing these will make a statement, and they also show that you have fantastic taste in sneakers. This will be a shoe you see a lot of this year. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo”

The second Air Jordan 4 on this list is the “White Oreo” model up above. Firstly, this shoe is wrapped in a nice white leather. Secondly, the midsole here is grey with black speckles. This works out nicely and if you are a person who tends to favor Air Jordan, this is a great summer option. In fact, this is a shoe that we would recommend all-year long. They’re that good. (Image via Stadium Goods)

New Balance 610 “Nimbus Cloud”

Lastly, we have added another New Balance to this list. However, this time it is in the form of the New Balance 610. Overall, this is a great casual sneaker that has the dad shoe aesthetic NB is known for. Furthermore, this “Nimbus Cloud” colorway is truly perfect for all of you neutral-tone lovers out there. From the white upper to the beige midsole, this shoe will get you some compliments this summer. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these kicks are your favorite, in the comments section down below.