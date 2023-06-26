Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is unquestionably the most iconic sneaker of all time. When initially introduced in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 became Michael Jordan’s first trademark sneaker. With its daring design that combined leather and brilliant colors, the AJ1 went against all sneaker norms at the time. Despite its release over 30 years ago, the Jordan 1 High continues to maintain its incredible popularity as a sneaker. It will continue to receive new colorways and editions for a long, long time.

The “UNC Toe” colorway pays homage to Michael Jordan’s college days, specifically his time at the University of North Carolina (UNC). As a Tar Heel, Jordan achieved tremendous success, showcasing his extraordinary basketball skills and leading the team to a national championship. The color scheme of the Air Jordan 1 “UNC Toe” reflects UNC’s signature colors, featuring a blend of Carolina Blue and white. This colorway serves as a nostalgic reminder of Jordan’s roots and his amazing college career, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

“UNC Toe” Air Jordan 1 High

Image via Nike

The sneaker features the classic UNC colorway. The Carolina Blue is not spared as it is found throughout the entire sneaker. The Jordan 1 showcases University Blue on the toe box and heel, creating a beautiful contrast with the bright white leather on the mid-panel, while the Swoosh and ankle collar are adorned in Black. The sneakers have a great contrast between the colors. The sneaker encapsulates Jordan’s time at UNC perfectly and Jordan Brand executes a perfect colorway in a perfect sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Toe” will be released on July 22nd. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

