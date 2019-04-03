Jordan 1 High OG
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Toe" Officially UnveiledThe iconic sneaker is back. By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard 3.0" Sparks Debate: On-Foot ImagesThe third installment in the "Shattered Backboard" series has sneakerheads divided.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Black/Red" With Silver Swoosh Rumored For 2020An interesting take on the "Bred" model.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Gym Red" Drops This Saturday: Official PhotosAnother great Jordan 1 colorway is coming soon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "First Class Flight," New Details, PhotosThe new colorway comes with plenty of barcodes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG Colorway With Yellow Barcodes RevealedThe Air Jordan 1 is adding some interesting graphics to the upper.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "UNC" Colorway Rumored For August ReleaseThese could be a huge release for Jordan Brand.By Alexander Cole