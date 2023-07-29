Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Soft Pink” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 2 WMNS is a stylish sneaker made for women. It’s a classic and easy-to-wear shoe that’s perfect for everyday fashion. With its low-top design and comfortable fit, it’s a great choice for casual wear and street style. Originally released in 1987, the Air Jordan 2 has seen various colorways and collaborations, making it a popular choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The WMNS version offers a women’s-specific fit and features that cater to their style.

This iconic sneaker comes in different cool color combinations, giving women plenty of options to match their outfits. The Air Jordan 2 WMNS is loved by many for its timeless look and versatility. Whether you’re a basketball fan or simply love fashionable sneakers, the Air Jordan 2 WMNS is a classic choice that never goes out of style. Step up your sneaker game with this iconic and stylish pair, designed to elevate your fashion game effortlessly. The colorway fits the silhouette perfectly.

“Soft Pink” Air Jordan 2 WMNS

The sneakers feature a gray and pink rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. The uppers are constructed of white canvas with pink trimming accents. The laces match the uppers as they are white as well. The tongue features Jordan Brand branding and the heel features durable pink accents. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a clean and cohesive colorway. This pair is continuing the popularity of the Jordan 2 and translating it into a women’s exclusive. It is worth noting only women’s sizing will be available when the sneakers release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Soft Pink” will release on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

