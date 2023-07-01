Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” New In-Hand Photos

The Air Jordan 2 is a classic sneaker known for its stylish design and basketball heritage. It features comfortable fit and durable materials, making it great for both sports and everyday wear. With its iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 2 has remained popular among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike. The Black Cement colorway is a timeless and popular option for sneakers. It combines a black upper with cement grey accents and a white midsole, creating a versatile and stylish look.

The Black Cement colorway has been a favorite among sneakerheads for its classic and iconic appeal. Now, it’s coming to the Air Jordan 2, adding a fresh twist to a beloved shoe. Sneaker fans and Jordan enthusiasts can look forward to this exclusive release, embracing the fusion of the Air Jordan 2’s design legacy with the enduring charm of the Black Cement colorway. Whether you’re hitting the court or stepping out in style, the Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” promises to make a bold statement and remain a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

“Black Cement” Air Jordan 2

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a gray and red rubber sole and a white midsole. The upper features black leather with a cement gray heel and tongue. Red accents can be found on the tongue as the Wings logo, and on the heel as “NIKE.” Overall, these sneakers are going to be very popular as they are already a popular sneaker silhouette and now they are releasing in an iconic colorway.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” is going to drop on September 23rd. Also, the retail price will be $175 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

