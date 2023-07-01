Air Jordan 2 “Crystal Mint” Officially Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 2 is a sneaker that has gone fairly underappreciated for decades. Of course, the Jordan 1 and the Jordan 3 made it so that the Jordan 2 would just kind of get buried. However, in recent years, the AJ2 has made a huge resurgence, and fans have been intrigued by it. Numerous new colorways have been released, and some retros have also come to fruition. It has been great to witness, and younger sneakerheads are now getting into the silhouette.

Throughout 2023, the Air Jordan 2 has provided fans with some dope releases. Moreover, with five months left in the year, Jumpman continues to tease new offerings. Some of these offerings have been billed as women’s exclusives. This includes the AJ 2 which can be seen down below. The shoe in question is called “Crystal Mint” and it has received some official images. Overall, this is a shoe that may just turn some heads.

“Crystal Mint” Air Jordan 2

Firstly, the sneaker has a white leather base to it. Secondly, we get some grey overlays where the side panels would be. Grey is a shade also found on the sneaker’s outsole. From there, we get mint all throughout the shoe and it comes as a nice subtle pop of color. This all comes together quite beautifully, and we imagine this will be a popular release. Only time will tell whether or not others agree.

More Photos

According to reporting from Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new sneaker is set to be released on August 1st. Moreover, it will come with a cost of $175 USD. Confirmation of the release details should be coming fairly soon. Either way, these will be a dope release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

