Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” Gets Another Detailed Look

One of the best sneakers to ever be created would have to be the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Overall, this is the shoe that truly started it all for Michael Jordan. Although not everyone loves this sneaker, everyone certainly respects it. If you own a pair of these, you are very lucky. Moreover, if you are a sneakerhead, then you probably have multiple colorways. That said, it is very easy to fall victim to the countless AJ1 models that are released in any given year.

Throughout 2023, plenty of Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways have been released. Additionally, there are even more to come. Having said that, a lot of these models are currently in the midst of being teased. Fans are very excited about all of them, and one should definitely get female sneakerheads excited. Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred.” This is a retro of a shoe that was already released a few years ago.

“Satin Bred” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Based on the name alone, you can probably figure out that the shoe has a bunch of satin elements to it. Moreover, as the name would suggest, the color blocking is just like the OG “Bred” Jordan. The key difference here is the fact that we have satin instead of leather. It is a solid concept, and it is a luxurious aesthetic that many will find enticing. We’re sure other sneakerheads will agree with this assessment.

According to the Instagram post above, the shoe is set to be released on October 18th. For now, however, this is simply a rumor and not an official release date. That said, some release details for these should be passed along fairly soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

