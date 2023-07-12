The Air Jordan 1 High OG is an iconic sneaker that has stood the test of time. It features a high-top design and a classic silhouette that has been beloved by sneaker enthusiasts for decades. The shoe’s simple yet stylish design makes it a versatile choice for various outfits. With its durable construction and comfortable fit, the Air Jordan 1 High OG offers both style and functionality. It is a must-have for any sneaker collection and continues to be a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” showcases a unique colorway inspired by the majestic beauty of palomino horses. The shoe features a soft and neutral palette, combining shades of beige and brown. This color scheme represents the elegance and grace of the palomino horse, known for its golden coat and striking appearance. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” pays homage to this magnificent creature, offering a subtle and sophisticated aesthetic that adds a touch of natural beauty to any sneaker collection.

“Palomino” Air Jordan 1 High OG

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a muted colorway made of brown and black. The sole is a black rubber and the midsole is a crisp cream. Brown and black leather makes up the upper and takes a darker look than its Air Jordan 3 counterpart. Also, there are metallic gold accents on the tongue in the form of the Nike Air logo. The black Jordan Wings logo completes the design.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” is going to drop on September 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

