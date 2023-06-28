The Air Jordan 1 High Golf has become an interesting iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. It perfectly blends the timeless design of the Air Jordan 1 with golfing elements. With a waterproof upper, it ensures the golfer’s feet remain dry and comfortable throughout their game. The outsole has been engineered to deliver special traction, enhancing stability and grip during swings. This unique sneaker joins the worlds of basketball and golf, and now, a fresh “Bordeaux” colorway is set to arrive for this golf-inspired shoe.

The refined and sophisticated Jordan “Bordeaux” colorway provides golfers with a sleek and stylish option. Moreover, its deep burgundy tones bring an elegant touch to the timeless Air Jordan 1 Golf silhouette. Also, this colorway seamlessly blends style and performance, making it a versatile choice for golf enthusiasts who value both of those on the course. With its understated yet eye-catching appeal, the “Bordeaux” colorway delivers a polished look that effortlessly catches attention.

Read More: Five Best Air Jordan 3 Colorways To Cop On Stadium Goods Right Now

“Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High Golf

Image via Nike

The sneaker seamlessly blends the iconic Jordan 1 body with golf-specific enhancements. Also, its sole features strategically placed teeth to ensure optimal traction on the golf course. While the overall design remains true to the classic Jordan 1, the upper boasts a combination of white and Bordeaux colors, complemented by silver accents on the Swoosh and Wings logo. The Bordeaux insoles showcase a distinctive Jordan Golf logo. Despite originating as a basketball shoe, designers have meticulously tailored this footwear specifically for golf, ensuring it delivers durability and style that will unquestionably catch attention on the course.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the release date for the Jordan 1 High Golf “Bordeaux” is set for July 7th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it releases to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 6 Low “Fierce Pink” First Photos

[Via]