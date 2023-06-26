The Air Jordan 1 High Golf has been one of the most interesting spin-offs of the Air Jordan 1. The Air Jordan 1 High Golf combines the iconic design of the Air Jordan 1 with golf-specific features. It features a waterproof upper to keep the golfer’s feet dry and comfortable on the course. The outsole is designed with specialized traction for enhanced grip and stability during swings. This sneaker merges two worlds: basketball and golf. We are now getting a new “Bordeaux” colorway for the golf sneaker.

The Jordan “Bordeaux” colorway offers a sleek and sophisticated option for golfers. With its deep burgundy tones, this colorway adds a touch of elegance to the classic Air Jordan 1 Golf silhouette. The combination of style and performance makes it a versatile choice for golf enthusiasts seeking both functionality and fashion on the course. The “Bordeaux” colorway presents a refined and understated look that effortlessly stands out.

Air Jordan 1 High Golf

The sneaker is essentially a Jordan 1 body with specific, golf-necessary modifications. The sole has teeth so that golfers can maintain traction on the course. The rest of the sneaker is very similar to a normal Jordan 1. The upper is made up of white and Bordeaux. Also, the Swoosh and the Wings logo are both silver. The insoles of the sneaker are also Bordeaux and feature a Jordan Golf logo. Despite the Jordan 1 is a basketball sneaker, this sneaker is tailored for the course. This pair will absolutely hold up while golfing and you’ll have all the players watching your kicks.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this sneaker will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it releases to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

