The Nike Air Flight Huarache was introduced in the early 1990s and has been a mainstay in the sneaker world ever since. The groundbreaking Huarache technology and distinctive neoprene structure of the Air Flight Huarache raised the bar for athletic footwear. The Nike Air Flight Huarache is distinguished by its neoprene inner sleeve, which wraps around the foot and offers a snug feel. With the lockdown support and stability, anybody can confidently perform explosive moves.

In addition to its useful features, the Air Flight Huarache has a stunning visual appeal. The vivid color choices and futuristic design that resemble an exoskeleton have attracted the attention of sneaker lovers all across the world. Believe it or not, the inspiration came from Tinker Hatfield’s love of waterskiing. The Air Flight Huarache is still a classic and highly sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. This pair in particular is really going to wow customers.

Read More: Nike Air Huarache “White Phantom” Colorway Revealed

“Bordeaux Airbrush” Nike Air Flight Huarache

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a mostly gray upper with accents of Laser Orange and Bordeaux on the inner lining. The bulk of the support for the sneaker is black, including the ankle band which also features a teal accent. The outsole is mostly teal with a Bordeaux geometric shape down the middle. The tongue of the sneaker showcases teal accents in the form of the Air Huarache logo. The sneaker is pretty well constructed with the colorway as there is just enough color to pop.

More Photos

According to Kicks on Fire, Nike plans to release the Nike Air Flight Huarache “Bordeaux Airbrush” on July 15th. Also, it will have a retail price of $125. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Flight Huarache “Nike Gear” Revealed

[Via]