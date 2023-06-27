Nike released the Air Jordan 3, which has become one of the most iconic sneakers in history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and first released in 1988, it introduced groundbreaking features, including the Air unit and elephant print. Today we are taking a look at the top 5 colorways of the Air Jordan 3 that you can cop from Stadium Goods right now.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”

To start this list off, we have a sneaker that has been picking up popularity lately. The Jordan 3 “Muslin” is covered in light beige, all while some tan is found on the back heel and even the midsole. The upper features grey overlays, while the tongue, back heel, and insole add a touch of red for good measure. Overall, it is an extremely different colorway as far as Jordan 3s go, and these are definitely a low-key, minimal pair for the summer. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal”

Next up, the Jordan 3 “Cardinal.” This sneaker calls back to the colors and materials of the Jordan 7’s original “Cardinal” colorway from 1992. The sleek white leather serves as the backdrop, elegantly complemented by cardinal red accents and subtle goldish-yellow detailing on the eyelets and tongue. The resulting color combination is visually striking, adding a touch of vibrancy to the classic design. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green”

The Jordan 3 “Pine Green” is truly one of the greatest Jordan 3’s out there. This sneaker came out in October of 2021, but it hasn’t slowed down since then. The sneaker follows the same colorways as previous pairs that were dedicated to the Nike-sponsored Oregon Ducks. This sneaker is the perfect sneaker for those who love green and minimalistic sneakers. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue”

The Jordan 3 “Racer Blue” introduces a vibrant and refreshing twist to the classic silhouette, captivating sneaker enthusiasts with its dynamic color scheme. With a sleek combination of black, white, and Racer Blue, this iteration showcases a unique and eye-catching aesthetic. The black leather upper provides a sleek and premium feel. Also, there are contrasting Racer Blue accents and elephant print overlays, which add a touch of boldness to the design. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement”

Finally, we have what is probably the most famous Air Jordan 3 out there. The “Black Cement” is simply iconic and loved by sneakerheads everywhere. The Jordan 3 Black Cement is celebrated for its legendary status in sneaker culture, characterized by its iconic black leather upper, cement grey elephant print accents, and a visible Air unit that delivers unparalleled comfort and style, making it a highly coveted sneaker. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these sneakers are your favorites, in the comments section down below.