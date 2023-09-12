Top Five Best Air Jordan “Cement” Colorways On The Market Right Now

The "Cement" colorways from Air Jordan have been some of the most iconic of all time. Ranging throughout many of the models, people know and love the minimal shades of grey that these sneakers contain. We are breaking down the top 5 pairs of Air Jordans, in the "Cement" colorway, that you can purchase from Stadium Goods right now.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "White Cement"

This Air Jordan features the iconic "Cement" colorway with a white tone. A grey rubber sole and a sail midsole construct the bed of the sneakers. A white leather base makes up the uppers, with prominent grey elephant print leather overlays. Black accents on the Nike Swoosh, laces, and tongue give the sneaker some rhythm. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined 2023"

The Jordan 3 "White Cement" is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, and it was released in a reimagined colorway this year. The sneakers feature many of the same aspects, with white leather and elephant print constructing the uppers. Red accents on the Jordan Jumpman and lace locks add a pop of color to the sneakers. You can purchase the sneakers right now, and they are getting rarer by the day. (Image via Stadium Goods)

WMNS Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement Gold"

This Jordan takes on a different look for the cement colorway, while still featuring the elephant print design. Black leather constructs the uppers, with prominent gold accents near the top. This pair is a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing is available. This pair is the definition of stylish, all while staying comfortable. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 2 "Cement Grey"

The Jordan 2 never took off quite like some of its counterparts, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great sneaker. This pair features white, grey, and sail tones throughout. While there is no elephant print, this sneaker is minimal and lowkey, so you can wear it on just about any occasion. Again, this pair is available to purchase right now. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

This pair of 4s features red cement accents on an otherwise white leather base. Obviously, the combination of white, red, and black is iconic as they represent the Chicago Bulls colorway. This sneaker allows all 3 colors to shine and complement each other, creating an incredible final product. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these "Cement" Air Jordan colorways are your favorite, in the comments section down below.