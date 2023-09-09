Top Five Air Jordan 6 Colorways For The Fall

The Air Jordan 6 deserves a lot of love this Fall.

Throughout the last few decades, the Air Jordan 6 has stood out as a truly incredible Jumpman silhouette. Overall, this is the first shoe Michael Jordan won a title in. Consequently, fans feel a lot of nostalgia for this model. There have been plenty of great colorways to be released over the last 30 years, and more are on the way. However, today we are looking at five great color schemes for the Fall months.

Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Air Jordan 6 &quot;Georgetown&quot;

Firstly, we start off with a shoe that is meant to pay homage to a rival of Michael Jordan while in college, Georgetown. This sneaker is a great representation of the school and its iconic colors. From the grey suede upper to the navy blue highlights, this is a shoe that stands out. Even if you don't care for Georgetown, this is one of those colorways that you cannot help but consider for your collection. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ6 "Gatorade"

Air Jordan 6 Retro &quot;Gatorade&quot;

Secondly, we have the "Gatorade" colorway. The Jumpman x Gatorade collaboration from a few years ago remains iconic. While many still lust over the green suede and orange colorway, we are here to talk about something a bit more muted. This color scheme has a white base with orange as a true standout. Moreover, there is some black in here for contrast. This color combination makes a shoe that is perfect for Halloween. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 6 "Bordeaux"

Air Jordan 6 Retro &quot;Bordeaux&quot;

"Bordeaux" is a colorway that was a huge hit on the Air Jordan 7. However, it has since been transplanted on the AJ6, and wouldn't you know it, it looks amazing. From the dark greys to the colorful 90s hues, this is a shoe that a lot of collectors will love. Not to mention, this is just great for those Fall months. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ6 "DMP"

Air Jordan 6 Retro &quot;DMP 2020&quot;

Next up, we have the Jordan 6 "DMP." This is yet another colorway that is almost impossible to hate on. From the all-black upper to the gold highlights, this is a classic sneaker. The 2020 version was a nice return to form for this colorway, and fans are still going after them. If you want to look sleek, these are going to be for you. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 6 "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 6 &quot;Cool Grey&quot;

Lastly, we have the perfect shoe to get you through those cool Fall months, after all, it's in the name. The "Cool Grey" begins with some white leather overlays. From there, the base of the shoe is a gorgeous shade of grey. This is a nice neutral color scheme for the Fall, and tons of fans are going to appreciate what is going on here. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Air Jordan 6 colorways are your favorite, in the comments section down below.

