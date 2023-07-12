Are you on the hunt for the perfect pair of Air Jordans for your little ones? We have carefully curated a list of the five best Air Jordans for kids that you can find on Stadium Goods. With their iconic designs and impeccable comfort, these sneakers are guaranteed to make your child the envy of the playground. Whether they’re shooting hoops or staying casual, these Air Jordans will elevate their style game to new heights. So, here are the five best Jordans for kids on Stadium Goods.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater”

First up, a festive pair of the Jordan 1 Mid. This sneaker is the perfect pair for the holiday season, but the colorway works all year round. The sneaker features a red rubber sole and a white midsole. The upper features a festive Christmas knit pattern with basketballs and 23s. Red, black, and white leather surround the rest of the upper. This pair is the perfect pair of Air Jordans for the kids. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Lakers”

Next up, is the Air Jordan 1 Low. The AJ1 Low has taken off in popularity over the last few years, and that includes the kids sizing as well. This pair is based on the Los Angeles Lakers jersey color scheme. The pair features a black rubber sole and a white midsole. The upper features black leather with accents of purple on the Swoosh and toebox, and yellow on the tongue and heel. This is a great pair for the young Lakers fan. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Hyper Pink”

Next up, a bit of a louder colorway makes this list of the best Air Jordans for kids. The “Hyper Pink” AJ1 Mid features an inverted look with black and pink switching locations on each sneaker. The left shoe features a black rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers on both sneakers is a clean white leather, with black accents on the Swoosh and Wings logo. The sock liner is vibrant pink on the sock liner of the left sneaker, and black on the right. This sneaker will definitely make a statement on the playground. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 10 Retro (GS) “Tinker”

The Air Jordan 10 Retro (GS) “Tinker” is a classic sneaker for young athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Featuring a sleek design and durable construction, these sneakers offer comfort and style. With a versatile blue, orange, white, and black colorway, they can be paired with any outfit. The Air Jordan 10 Retro (GS) “Tinker” is the perfect choice for kids looking to step up their sneaker game. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 12 GS “Black Taxi”

Finally, we have the Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi.” This pair definitely deserves to make this list of the best Air Jordans for kids. This pair features an all-black sole, midsole, and upper which is great because we know kids like to get sneakers dirty. These sneakers feature gold accents all over the sneakers, giving off the feeling of royalty. (Image from Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Air Jordans for kids are your favorites, in the comments section below.