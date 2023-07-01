Five Best Back To School Sneakers

Unveiling the ultimate lineup of must-have back-to-school sneakers that effortlessly blend style and comfort. Whether you’re an aficionado of timeless classics or in search of the perfect balance between fashion and practicality, this carefully curated selection has got you covered. Step into the classroom with confidence and step up your shoe game this academic year.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 4 SE Retro Craft “Photon Dust”

The Jordan 4 is an iconic sneaker and is definitely one of the top back to school sneakers. This shoe is durable and fashionable, and this colorway is the perfect match. The sneakers feature a gray and cream upper that is constructed from leather and suede. Cream accents can be found on the heel, tongue, and lace eyelets. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a colorway that will go with just about any outfit.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks”

Even if you aren’t a New York Knicks fan, this pair is still one of the best back-to-school sneakers. As you’d expect, the pair is dressed in a white, blue, and orange colorway consistent with the Knicks jersey. The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a great, cost-effective option that works with both shorts and pants. Overall, this pair features a flashy and clean colorway.

Air Force 1 Low ’07 “Fresh”

We couldn’t truly call this a top 5 list without including the iconic Air Force 1 Low. This sneaker is the perfect silhouette for school. Its durability combined with the fact it can be paired with literally any outfit makes it a great choice. Moreover, the sneaker features an all-white leather upper and a white rubber sole. This pair is exactly what it’s titled: fresh.

Air Max 1 ’86 “Big Bubble Red”

Next, the Air Max 1 ’86. The Air Max 1 is also one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. This pair features a black sole and a white midsole, revealing the exposed air bubble. Subsequently, the upper features a gray and red mesh and leather upper. The Air Max 1 delivers maximum comfort throughout the day, and this pair is featured in a classic colorway. It’s definitely one of the top back to school sneakers out there.

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

Finally, the Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey.” The Air Jordan 6 is a durable and historic sneaker model that works perfectly for those long school hours. Additionally, the sneaker features an icy blue sole and a gray and white leather upper. Jordan logos can be featured on the heel and tongue. Overall, this sneaker is one of the top back to school sneakers and is perfect for Air Jordan lovers.

Let us know which of these Jordans are your favorites, in the comments section below.