Introducing the classic black and red, or bred, colorway – a timeless combination that exudes boldness and style. Symbolizing power and confidence, this iconic palette has adorned some of the most sought-after Air Jordan, Nike, and New Balance shoes, making it a must-have for the summer season. Here are five of the best “Bred” shoes you can find for the warmer months.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

New Balance 650 “Bred”

Firstly, we have the New Balance 650. The New Balance 650 sneaker embodies the beloved “bred” colorway with its sleek black and red design. Combining simplicity and style, these sneakers offer a versatile option for any summer outfit. Crafted with comfort in mind, the New Balance 650 delivers a cushioned ride and reliable traction, making it a reliable choice for both fashion and functionality. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Bred”

Secondly, we have the Jordan 1 Low. This black and red Air Jordan sneaker definitely deserves to be one of the top Bred sneakers for summer. The sneaker features a red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. This Jordan 1 Low features the classic bred color scheme, with black and red premium leather throughout. The popular Wings emblem can be found on the heel in black and the Jumpman logo on the tongue in red. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Kyrie Infinity “Bred”

Subsequently, the Kyrie Infinity. Kyrie Irving, a highly skilled and elusive point guard, mesmerizes fans with his dazzling ball-handling and exceptional scoring ability. His signature sneaker came out in the famous Bred colorway. Additionally, the sneaker is mostly black with prominent accents of red. Moreover, this shoe is designed for performance on the court. The Kyrie Irving emblem can be found, in white, on the heel. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Max Plus “Bred Reflective”

The Air Max Plus is the next sneaker on this list. The Nike Air Max Plus is a sneaker from Nike that hasn’t gained as much popularity as the Air Max but is still an incredible sneaker. The “Bred Reflective” pair in particular is very clean and understated. Moreover, the sneaker features black all over, with a big display of red throughout the upper. Red is also featured on the rubber sole and on the tongue. This sneaker is made for performance and features the Bred colorway perfectly. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Banned 2020”

Lastly, we have the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This black and red Air Jordan is absolutely perfect for the summer. Black and red leather is found throughout and the iconic Nike Swoosh stands out in fiery red. The sneaker takes after Jordan’s signature sneaker that was banned from the NBA. Furthermore, the Wings logo is found on the side embedded in black and the Jumpman Air logo is found on the tongue in red. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these black and red sneakers are your favorites, in the comments section below.