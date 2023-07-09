The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneaker enthusiasts for decades. With its timeless design and unmistakable style, it has become a beloved symbol of basketball culture. The Air Jordan 3 features a mid-top silhouette and notable details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents. Designed for both performance and style, this sneaker continues to be a staple in the Air Jordan collection, appealing to fans of all ages who appreciate its classic and enduring appeal.

The Palomino horse, which is distinguished by its golden coat, served as inspiration for the Air Jordan 3 “Palomino” hue. This color scheme uses earthy tones like tans and browns that are symbolic of the horse’s distinctive color. The decision to call this colorway “Palomino” represents the sneaker’s desire to honor the grace and natural beauty of these magnificent animals. The mix of these warm colors gives the Air Jordan 3 silhouette a hint of class and distinguishes it as a unique pair of shoes.

“Palomino” Air Jordan 3

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. This sneaker has a well-coordinated color scheme that closely resembles the Palomino horse. This sneaker’s midsole is cream in color, while the rubber outsole is gray. The Jordan 3 is known for its elephant print, which is brown, while the rest of the top is a darker tan. The Jumpman logo is also featured on the tongue, insoles, and heel of this shoe in metallic gold. The sneaker is given a touch of refinement by the gold accents, and the overall color scheme exudes flair.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this Air Jordan 3 is now going to drop on July 29th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

