The Air Jordan 3 is one of the few Jumpman silhouettes with a very long history. This was the first time Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield had the opportunity to collaborate. Moreover, Jordan was pondering leaving Nike when this shoe was released. It goes without saying that this style of shoe played a major role in Hatfield’s rise to success inside the organization. In addition, it is just a really lovely sneaker with a library of famous colors that keeps expanding.

As the Jordan 3 gets more colorways, the sneaker actually becomes more and more popular. While people might think that the sneaker is getting over-saturated, that’s not the case. The Jordan 3 is so popular that people just want to see new editions of it. It’s a sneaker, much like the Jordan 1, that will just never go out of style. Now, we are getting a rumored release date for the Air Jordan 3 “White Navy.”

“White Navy” Air Jordan 3

While there aren’t any official photos of this Jordan 3, we do have these unofficial photos. We can pretty safely assume this is what the sneaker will look like. The sneaker features all of the Jordan 3 features, including the elephant print. Also, there are midnight navy accents throughout, a nice refresh from your traditional white, black, and red colorways. This is certainly a classic colorway and one that will garner a lot of popularity. It’s a clean colorway that doesn’t do anything too loud.

A big thank you to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram for this photo and for the information. The Jordan 3 “White Navy” is rumored to be released on January 13th, 2024. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

