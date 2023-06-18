Travis Scott joins former professional tennis player, John McEnroe, in a commericial for the new Nike Mac Attack. The two compete in a tennis match in the commercial for the comeback of the shoes, which were famously worn by McEnroe in the ’80s. It’s also rumored that the rapper will release his own Nike Mac Attack, complete with his signature reverse swoosh on the sides. The two were pictured in new promotional photos for the shoe last week, which also showcased the famous UTOPIA briefcase.

Rumors about his version of the shoe circulated last week. Modern Notoriety on Twitter shared a photo of what’s reported to be the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack, claiming that the shoe will be released around the holidays this year.

Read More: Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack Gets Rumored Release Details

Travis Scott Plays Tennis With John McEnroe

Travis Scott & John McEnroe “Rebel Like the OG” for the Nike Attack OG. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/ePDau70FdX — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) June 18, 2023

Travis Scott has continued to tease his upcoming album recently, being seen various times with the famous briefcase. Although Epic Recently, a member of SZA’s security team was photographed handcuffed to it backstage on her “SOS” tour. Travis and SZA are rumored to be working on some new music together, which could land on the new album. Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone previously said that UTOPIA would be dropped this month, despite it having no confirmed release date.

Travis Scott also attended Cannes Film Festival last month, having a member of his security carry the briefcase. He attended the premiere of The Weeknd’s new series, The Idol. The Weeknd also shared photos alongside the UTOPIA briefcase, leading fans to suspect he may be featured on the album. Some listeners also think that Bad Bunny may appear on the LP, as he previewed a new collab with the Puerto Rican rapper at a Monaco club last month. Recently, he’s been working on music at Abbey Road Studios with his producer, Mike Dean. The rapper and his security team also recreated The Beatles’ iconic 1969 album cover. Of course, the recreation featured the UTOPIA briefcase.

Read More: Travis Scott And His Security Team Recreate The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” Cover

[Via]