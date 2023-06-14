At this point, everyone knows that Travis Scott is currently working on his next album, UTOPIA. Although there is no word yet on when this album will come out, all signs are pointing toward this summer. From briefcases to various tweets and Instagram posts, the clues are there. However, nothing has been officially announced and fans are now being left to their own devices. Either way, this is a very exciting rollout as Scott has completely left fans in the lurch over what’s about to happen.

Now, however, it seems as though he is also showing off some new Nike products. For instance, he recently appeared in a Nike commercial for the all-new Nike Mac Attack. This is a retro of a John McEnroe shoe from 1984 that is now making a big comeback. Moreover, Scott is reportedly going to be dropping his own version of the shoe. After all, he already debuted it during a nightclub show in Miami.

Read More: Travis Scott Attended SZA’s “SOS” Tour With “UTOPIA” Briefcase

Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack Release

Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack dropping Holiday 2023 🌵🎾 pic.twitter.com/g8VcNDd6t7 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 14, 2023

Subsequently, we are now getting a bit of information about that upcoming release. According to Modern Notoriety on Twitter, the shoe will have a similar colorway to the grey and black OG. However, there will be a backward swoosh and some Cactus Jack branding to keep everything in line with previous standards. Lastly, it is being rumored that this shoe will drop during the Holidays. Needless to say, this year seems to be stacked for sneakers

While the release could be happening around the Holiday season, there has still yet to be an official word from Jordan Brand. That said, we will hopefully be learning new details about this shoe very soon. After all, Travis Scott is a huge draw for Nike. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Travis Scott Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?